Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFPUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

