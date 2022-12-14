Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.87

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.87 and traded as high as $33.19. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 41,065 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

