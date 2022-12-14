Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 134,563 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,563 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $28,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

