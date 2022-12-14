Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 92,347 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

XOM stock opened at $108.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

