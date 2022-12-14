Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

IBDV opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

