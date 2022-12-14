Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

