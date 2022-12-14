Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 93,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 128,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 174,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.