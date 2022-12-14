Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

