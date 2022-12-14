Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.78. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 10 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

