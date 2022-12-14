CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 4,918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.5 days.

Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

