Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $3.81. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 178,824 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

About Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

