Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $3.81. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 178,824 shares changing hands.
CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
