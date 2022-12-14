Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.30 and last traded at 3.35. 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 68,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCCF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 6.47.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.69.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

