Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $213.14 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.79 billion and approximately $213.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.90 or 0.07349679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00077278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,475,873,285 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

