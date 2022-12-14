Cardano (ADA) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.62 billion and $254.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.88 or 0.07348124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022463 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,476,770,732 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

