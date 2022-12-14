CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.16. CareCloud shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 39,285 shares traded.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.80.

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

