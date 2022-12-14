Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Cargotec stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

