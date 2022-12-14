Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR: AFX) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €167.00 ($175.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/12/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €195.00 ($205.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/9/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €154.00 ($162.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €154.00 ($162.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/31/2022 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €167.00 ($175.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €124.80 ($131.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a twelve month low of €101.75 ($107.11) and a twelve month high of €188.50 ($198.42).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

