Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.84. 15,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

