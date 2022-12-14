Celer Network Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $85.51 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.