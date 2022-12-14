Celer Network Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $84.97 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

