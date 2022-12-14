Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Colliers International Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.
Centerspace Price Performance
Shares of CSR opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Featured Stories
