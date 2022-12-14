Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 131,276 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.