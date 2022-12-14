Centre Asset Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE:V opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.