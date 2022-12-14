Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 178,988 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Newmont makes up 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.