Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 37,255 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.