Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. Sysco makes up approximately 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

