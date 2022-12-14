Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,299 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

