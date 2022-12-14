Centric Wealth Management Sells 1,221 Shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.40% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth $2,618,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Price Performance

Quadratic Deflation ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

