Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $16.92. Certara shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Institutional Trading of Certara

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,541,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Certara by 40.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.