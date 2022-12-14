Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.43.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $64.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,429. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.