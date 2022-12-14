Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $541.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $551.00 to $541.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.05.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.12. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.