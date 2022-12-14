Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Stock Performance

CADMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 17,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Chemesis International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.