Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International Stock Performance
CADMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 17,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemesis International (CADMF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.