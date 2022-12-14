Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

