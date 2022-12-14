Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

CPK stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

