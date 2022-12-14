Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.35. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

