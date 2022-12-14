Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 240.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

