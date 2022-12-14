China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $6.85. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 248,290 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

