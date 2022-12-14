Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.83. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,577. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

