Chubb Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.55. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

