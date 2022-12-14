Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of CING traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,249. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

In related news, Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at $135,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 93,173 shares of company stock valued at $82,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.