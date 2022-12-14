Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the November 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of CING traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,249. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
