Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

