Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $110.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $100.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,699 shares of company stock worth $2,172,068. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

