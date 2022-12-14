Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 487.8% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380,547 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CLINR stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

