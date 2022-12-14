Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Clicks Group Stock Up 4.3 %
CLCGY stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.
Clicks Group Company Profile
