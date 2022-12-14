Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 4.3 %

CLCGY stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 1,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

