Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.51 ($0.63). Approximately 31,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 7,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.64).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of €1.12 ($1.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

