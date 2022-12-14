Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

Shares of CCNC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Code Chain New Continent has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

