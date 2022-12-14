Coin98 Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $48.76 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.01518755 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012170 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00031894 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.01748906 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

