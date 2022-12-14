Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

See Also

