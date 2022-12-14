Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.05 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $290.79 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $40.01 or 0.00223588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00116968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00039296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.72124525 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $21,522,546.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

