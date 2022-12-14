Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $40.01 or 0.00223588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $290.79 million and $20.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00116968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00039296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.72124525 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $21,522,546.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.